5 things to do this week

1. Freeborn County Experiences the Great War

The Freeborn County Historical Museum will host a presentation discussing how World War I affected the citizens of Freeborn County. The presentation, led by Riverland Community College history and political science instructor Dean Ulland, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 1031 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. The cost to attend the lecture is free for museum members, or $5 for nonmembers.

2. Kick off to Fire Prevention Week

The Lake Mills Fire Department will host a drive-up supper at 5 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 406 W. Main St. in Lake Mills, to kick off Fire Prevention Week. For a freewill donation, the department will serve pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and coleslaw. Those attending are asked to stay in their vehicles, and firefighters will direct them through the drive-thru line. For Lake Mills residents who are homebound, immunocompromised or elderly, the department will deliver meals. Those needing deliveries can call the department starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at 641-592-2291 to make delivery arrangements.

3. Make-and-take gnome class

Junktion Market, Auntie’s What-Knot Shoppe and Tammy Fink will host a gnome make-and-take class at 6 p.m. Friday at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. The businesses have moved their classes out to the mall to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required, according to the event’s Facebook page. For $25 attendees will have all the materials and instructions to make a Halloween gnome. Glue guns will be provided, and adult assistance will be needed for children. Prepayment is required and can be done at Junktion Market, 136 S. Broadway Ave. in downtown Albert Lea, or over the phone at 507-668-4069. Space for the class will be limited to 15 people.

“Don’t forget you could eat or have a drink at a mall business beforehand or after,” the event page stated. “It’s all about supporting small local business.”

4. Rock the Wander

The Wander the Water half marathon and Rock-n-Roll the Lakes bicycle ride have teamed up with Albert Lea Parks and Recreation to offer “a virtual run/walk/bike event” twice this year, with the second event finishing up this weekend. All ages are welcome to sign up for a 5k, half marathon or full marathon, which started Sept. 26 and is open through Saturday. Signup can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/MN/AlbertLea/WandertheWaterMN2018 for the virtual event. The fee is $15 to participate, and covers a medal, swag bag and coupons to local businesses.

5. Farmers markets

The Albert Lea Farmers Market continues from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the North Broadway parking lot in downtown Albert Lea, with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The Wells Area Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Wells Marketplace Foods, 190 Third St. NE in Wells. Both markets offer fresh produce and other items from local farmers and growers.