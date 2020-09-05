5 things to do this weekend

1. September in the Park

Harmony Park will host September in the Park, its first event since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations and closures across the country. The bands Heatbox and Ironstar will perform starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the venue, 79503 298th St. in Clarks Grove. Tickets can be purchased at HarmonyPark.com or at www.tinyurl.com/september-in-the-park and attendance will be limited to 250 people. Those purchasing tickets will be required to fill out a COVID-19 symptom awareness waiver. Those attending will be required to have masks, and will be required to wear masks when social distancing is difficult and whenever they interact with venue employees. Other coronavirus protocols can be found on the event’s Facebook page as well as online when purchasing tickets.

2. Women’s suffrage presentation

Former Tribune employee Ashley Ladlie will give a presentation on the women’s suffrage movement and the local ties to its historic victory 100 years ago. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, 1031 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea.

“A bit of research for the Tribune’s 2020 Progress issue led to the surprise discovery of a robust women’s suffrage movement here among the business elite,” the event’s Facebook page stated. “Building on her article, Ashley Ladlie’s talk will offer a deeper engagement with the people, places, events and organizations that made up a vital movement during a particularly vibrant time in the history of Albert Lea.”

The presentation is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers.

3. Pickin’, Stompin’ and Sippin’

Lazy Acre Vineyard will host its fifth annual Pickin’, Stompin’ and Sippin’ event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the vineyard, 4776 Bluebill Ave. in Lake Mills. Those attending are welcome to come out to the vineyard, rain or shine, to help pick grapes “physical distancing style,” according to the event’s Facebook page. Picking will start at 9 a.m., with lunch at 1 p.m. and a “Sip’n Stomp” at 2 p.m. The vineyard asked on the event page that those who are planning to attend let the vineyard know.

4. Out of the Darkness Walk

Albert Lea’s 2020 Out of the Darkness Walk will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday starting from Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 S. Washington Ave. in Albert Lea. Masks will be required for volunteers this year as well as for attendees whenever they’re interacting with volunteers. There will be no mass walk start or official program due to the pandemic, and additional hand-washing stations and sanitizer will be available. Registration and donations can be done at asp.org/albertlea as well as at the walk Saturday.

5. Hollandale Fire Department fundraiser

The Hollandale Fire Department will host its annual sweet corn and baked potato feed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the fire hall on Minnesota Highway 251 in Hollandale. All proceeds will go toward purchasing extra sets of turnout gear to help decrease firefighters’ exposure to toxins. Precautions will be made to keep with public health guidelines and to-go options will be available. Rummage sales will also take place Friday and Saturday at 103 Amsterdam Ave., 203 Ver Hey Ave., 107 Haguee Ave., 204 Park Ave. E., 108 Hague Ave. N., 400 Central Ave. S., 105 Hague Ave. N., 100 Hague Ave. N. and 104 Rotterdam Ave. S.