Albert Lea swim and dive falls to 1-2 after loss to Century

After picking up their first team win of the season Tuesday night, the Tigers’ swim and dive team swam virtually against the Panthers of Rochester Century Thursday night.

Despite getting season-best performances in a number of races, the Tigers came up short of getting the victory, falling to the Panthers 91-69.

Senior Jaeda Kozioek recorded her season-best times in two races -— the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke. Koziolek won both events with times of 1:02.34 and 1:14.40, respectively.

Koziolek also competed in the 200-yard medley relay along with juniors Brooke Hanson and Taya Jeffrey, and freshman Emery Brouwers. The team came in second place of the event with a time of 2:04.94.

Jeffrey, Hanson and junior Taylor Palmer also recorded season-best times in the 100-yard freestyle. Jeffrey came in third overall with a time of 1:01.75. Hanson came in fifth with a time of 1:04.18 and Palmer came in sixth with a time of 1:04.98.

Junior Leah Rognes and eighth graders Hailey Deming and Julia Doppelhammer all set new season bests in the grueling 500-yard freestyle.

Rognes came in fourth with a time of 6:35.85, Deming came in fifth with a time of 6:45.49 and Doppelhammer came in sixth with a time of 6:46.69.

Brouwers was the final Tiger to set a new season-best with her performance in the 50-yard freestyle. Brouwers came in third place overall with a time of 27.26.

Junior Jenna Steffl continued her winning ways in the one-meter dive competition. While she did not set a season high, Steffl won the event with a score of 186.90, just 1.65 points higher than the second place-finisher.

The Tigers drop to 1-2 on the season and will be back in the pool Thursday when they travel to Mankato for their first in-person meet of the season.