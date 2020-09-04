Albert Lea tennis narrowly falls to Red Wing at home, 4-3

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team came up just short of its first win of the season Thursday night hosting Red Wing.

Despite going to the three sets in three matches, the Tigers were only able to come away with one win out of those three, falling to the Wingers, 4-3.

At the No. 1 singles spot, senior Alli Dulitz got out to a strong start with a dominating 6-2 first set win. However, Dulitz dropped her second set 6-0 before falling in the third set 6-1.

Fellow senior Shelby Hanson saw similar results at the No. 2 singles spot, losing in two sets 6-3, 6-1.

Senior Dominica Eckstrom got back to her winning ways this season by making quick work of her opponent at the No. 3 singles spot, winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Eckstrom now sits with a 3-1 record this season, the best on the team.

Rachel Doppelhammer fell in the No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles action, two Albert Lea teams picked up their first wins of the season.

In the No. 1 match, seniors Hannah Conn and Alyssa Jensen got their first win with a 7-6, 6-1 win.

Stephanie Vogt and Hannah Willner also got their first win of the year with a three-set victory in the No. 2 match 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The team of Marissa Hanson and Bree Weilage suffered the same fate as Dulitz by winning the first set and dropping the final two. The duo lost the match 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The Tigers fall to 0-4 as a team this season and will be back in action Thursday afternoon when they hit the road to take on the Spartans of Rochester Mayo. They won’t be back on their home court until Sept. 17 when they host Mankato West.