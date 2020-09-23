Alice Peterson
AURELIA, Iowa –
Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be held at a later date in the Storm Lake Cemetery.
Alice Peterson, 83, Alta, Iowa, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Aurelia.
Arrangements by Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home.
