September 23, 2020

  • 81°

Alice Peterson

By Submitted

Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

AURELIA, Iowa –

Alice Peterson

Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be held at a later date in the Storm Lake Cemetery.

Alice Peterson, 83, Alta, Iowa, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Aurelia.

Arrangements by Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home.

