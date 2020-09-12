April Jeppson: Aprilpalooza in the crazy time of COVID-19

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

It was the best of times; it was the worst of times. I love my birthday. As previously written about, I enjoy stretching my special day out as long as possible. If I could have a month of fun activities with my friends and family, I would. However, my husband has kindly reminded me (repeatedly) that if I get a month, then so does everyone else in the family. So that’s the condensed version of why I only get a week.

Traditionally I’d fill my week with lunch, dinner and breakfast dates, pedicures, movies and even road trips with friends. It really didn’t matter what I did, it was just a fun opportunity to pause life for a moment and see my busy friends for a bit.

This year is different. As positive and optimistic as I am, I’m a little bent about how COVID-19 has impacted my Aprilpalooza. I know, I know — I’m an adult and shouldn’t care so much about a silly day. But I do! I take so much joy in the simple things. Sitting down for lunch with a girlfriend is possibly one of my favorite things. However, it’s just not the same right now.

I’m not suppose to hug my friends. Some of my favorite foods were taken off the menus. We need to keep our masks on until our food arrives. Heck, some of my friends don’t even feel comfortable going out to restaurants right now. All of this just kind of takes the fun out of it. I know I’m being negative, but it’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to.

I’m currently trying to find the positives. So I’ll just write until I’ve found it.

I have a family and they are healthy. This is truly a blessing. I have a roof over my head, two working vehicles and some really good jobs. This is more than I’ve had in the past, so I could stop there, but I want to continue.

My friends are amazing. Like A-MAZE-ING. They get me. They know my flaws and my shortcomings, and they love me anyway. They allow me to slouch my shoulders, relax and be myself with no judgements. They know I’m not the same person I was five years ago, and they’re excited for the person I’ll be in another five. They don’t hold me back or laugh at my dreams. They are willing to talk to me even when I’m not in a good mood. Honestly, the real MVPs are my friends.

I’ve been able to hang out with two friends so far. I’ll get to spend a nice long Saturday with my family and then top it off at a restaurant with some friends. Next week I’ll be able to see two more of my people. I really should stop whining. As I re-read what I’m able to do this year, it does sound kind of funny that I’m not satisfied. Most people do one day. I’m fortunate enough to be surrounded by a bunch of crazies that allow me to have a week. Ok, I feel better now — thanks for listening. Apparently I just needed to talk it out.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams.