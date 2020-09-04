Beverly “Bev” Head

A public visitation for Beverly Head of Albert Lea will be held from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea. Memorial mass will take place 10:00am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Theodore Catholic Church with burial following at St. Theodore Cemetery. Family and friends may join us for a visitation at church one hour prior to mass. Father Kurt Farrell will officiate. The service will be livestreamed to the Bonnerup Funeral Service website beginning around 10:00 AM on Saturday. To view the livestream, simply go to the Bonnerup website at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com and click on her obituary page.

Beverly June Head, of Albert Lea, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society. She was 87 years old. Bev was born January 24, 1933 to Alvin and Vera (Awe) Peterson in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Bev grew up on her parents’ farm near Clarks Grove. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1951. On May 28, 1955, Beverly Peterson married Robert Head.

Bev worked at Skinners Department Store and worked for many years at Land O’Lakes. She was an active member of St. Theodore Catholic Church where she helped serve during funerals, Loaves and Fishes, and the fish fries. Bev was also a proud member of the Wa-Tan-Ye Service Club and the Danish Brotherhood.

Many things brought joy to Bev’s life including shopping, cooking, card club, and gardening. Together, she and Bob attended all the boys high school basketball games, both home and away. Bev also liked to collect antiques, especially creamers and glass milk bottles. Bev was a great cook and baker. Her Christmas cookies and candy were enjoyed by many.

Bev was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devoted and unwavering caregiver to Bob during his illness. She was very supportive of her children and grandchildren and their various activities. She will be remembered as funny, hardworking, and maybe just a bit stubborn. Bev kept busy with volunteering and club activities and her calendar was always full of plans to go to lunch or coffee with her friends, including the ’51 gals, the funeral girls, the Hy-Vee gang, and the Land O’Lakes group.

Beverly is survived by her daughters, Kim (Rick) Torgeson of Houston, MN and Jane (Rick) Arrett of Minnetonka, MN; grandchildren, William Arrett and Lauren Arrett; sister, Marlene (Bob) McDonald; sisters-in-law Mary Peterson, Mary Head and Jeanne Head; brother-in-law Tom (Elaine) Head and many loving nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Alvin and Vera Peterson; a son in infancy, Scott Robert Head; sister, Doloris (Arthur) Hughes; brother, Stanley Peterson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Irene Head; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harry (Laurel) Head and Betty (Harkin) Noll.