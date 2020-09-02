September 2, 2020

Body found near old Farmland Foods site

By Staff Reports

Published 11:06 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The remains of a 30-year-old man were found in a wooded area Tuesday morning near the old Farmland Foods site, presently owned by the city.

According to Albert Lea police, the man was deceased due to self-inflicted trauma.

The identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police stated the case remains under investigation.

