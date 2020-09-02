Body found near old Farmland Foods site
The remains of a 30-year-old man were found in a wooded area Tuesday morning near the old Farmland Foods site, presently owned by the city.
According to Albert Lea police, the man was deceased due to self-inflicted trauma.
The identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
Police stated the case remains under investigation.
