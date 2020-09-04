Funeral Service for Bonnie Berndt will be held at 2PM on Friday (9/11) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Rev. Matt Lehman will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Bonnie Lou Berndt (nee Monson), age 85 of Glenville, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea – Hidden Creek.

Bonnie was born on October 2, 1934 in Winnebago County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Carl and Fern (Fogue) Monson. She grew up in Leland, IA and she graduated from Lake Mills High School. After high school she attended Lea College in Albert Lea. She married George Berndt on January 10, 1954 at Winnebago Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, IA. Together they raised their family on their farm south of Hayward. Later George and Bonnie moved to their house east of Glenville. They would spend their winters in Arizona.

Bonnie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. She was also active in the Wish Investment Group, Home Extension Group, Hayward Senior Citizens, and her neighborhood card club. Bonnie liked to read, painting especially oil painting, traveling, playing cards and Farkle. Most of all Bonnie loved to spend time with family and friends.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters Linda (Gary) Peterson and Diane (Tom) Leake; grandchildren Nicole (Fiancé Brian Livingston) Peterson; Justin Peterson, Kelby Leake and Kelsey Leake; Step grandchildren Shannon (Don) Baugh, Shawn (Julie) Leake and Kyle Leake; step great grandchildren Andrew Franks, Megan Baugh, Ian Baugh, Aidan Leake and Reese Leake; many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband George; her parents and George’s parents; siblings Arlene Bryson, Maxine Sears, Marvin Monson and Roger Monson; brothers-in-law William Bryson, Warren Sears, Erwin Berndt, Arnold Berndt, Gordon Berndt; sisters-in-law Viola Berndt, Ida Eckhardt, Lorene Berndt and Alice Berndt; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.