Brenda Kay Sorenson, age 64 died Friday September 4, 2020 at The Emeralds in Faribault, MN. A private service will be held at a later date.

Brenda was born April 20, 1956 to Stanley Sorenson and Patricia Rice. She grew up in Hayward and Albert Lea. She graduated from Albert Lea Senior High School in 1974. Brenda then went to work at Land O Lakes, now known as Cargill until her retirement in 2015.

Brenda was a devoted mother. When Brandon was younger she could be found at the city arena watching hockey games and traveling all over for hockey. Brenda rarely missed a game.

Brenda enjoyed reading, going out for breakfast with friends, and most of all spending time with her son and grandsons.

She and her grandsons enjoyed going to parks, the public library, feeding the ducks, and we can’t forget about the birthday spankings she gave the boys! She loved watching the boys play baseball and hockey. Her grandsons were ever so special to her! She was a proud grandma!

Brenda survived by her son Brandon Sorenson and his fiancé Taylor Meaney. Her grandsons Weston, Eagan, and Owen Sorenson. Her siblings Mike, Sheryl, Doug, Laurie, and Cindy, many nieces and nephews, and her aunt Janice.

Brenda proceeded in death by her parents Stanley Sorenson and Patricia and Robert Ferguson.

Grandma Brenda-

Although we can no longer see you, or hear you, we know you will always be watching over us. We know you will be cheering us on at all of our games. How lucky are we to have our grandma, as our guardian angel!