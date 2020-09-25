Campaign sign stolen and other reports

Police received a report at 9:28 a.m. Thursday of a Biden campaign sign that was taken from a yard at 319 Fairview Drive.

Slashed tire reported

Police received a report at 9:52 a.m. Thursday of someone who believed they had a slashed tire at 722 St. Thomas Ave.

Fraudulent credit card use reported

Police received a report at 10:12 a.m. Thursday of a fraudulent use of a credit card in Albert Lea.

Police received a report that a stolen credit card was used for an online order at 7:23 p.m. Thursday at Pizza Ranch, 2430 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested for violation

Police arrested Adam Alan Penhollow, 33, on a domestic abuse no contact order at 1:56 p.m. Thursday at 1887 W. Paradise Road.