Campaign signs stolen and other reports
Police received a report at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday of political campaign signs that had been stolen from Frank Avenue.
Police received a report at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday of a political sign that was stolen from the yard of 1925 Greenwood Drive.
A homemade political sign was reported stolen at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday from the yard at 1901 Bridge Ave.
Five political signs were reported stolen at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday at 1308 Frank Ave.
Truck reported on fire
A truck was reported on fire at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at 200 Northern Ave. E. in Hollandale.
Shoplifting reported
Police received a report at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday of shoplifting at 201 W. Main St.
Tigers fall in home opener
The Albert Lea boys’ soccer team opened its season Tuesday night hosting Mankato East at Jim Gustafson Field. While the... read more