Campaign signs stolen and other reports

Police received a report at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday of political campaign signs that had been stolen from Frank Avenue.

Police received a report at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday of a political sign that was stolen from the yard of 1925 Greenwood Drive.

A homemade political sign was reported stolen at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday from the yard at 1901 Bridge Ave.

Five political signs were reported stolen at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday at 1308 Frank Ave.

Truck reported on fire

A truck was reported on fire at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at 200 Northern Ave. E. in Hollandale.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday of shoplifting at 201 W. Main St.