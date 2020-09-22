Campus notes

Student starts college

Elijah Stene from Lake Mills enrolled at Central College for the fall 2020 semester.

Area students graduate

• Local students earned degrees from Bemidji State University in Bemidji at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester. Local students who graduated were Rachel Friedman of Albert Lea with a Master of Arts, Erin Murtaugh of Albert Lea with a Bachelor of Science and McKenzie Zuniga of Alden with a Bachelor of Science.

• Rochester Community and Technical College announced its summer semester 2020 graduates. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college’s commencement ceremony was replaced this year with a social media celebration at the end of spring semester. Fall 2019 graduates participated, along with spring and summer 2020 candidates. Brenda Harpestad of Wells graduated with honors with an Associate of Applied Science in health information technology.