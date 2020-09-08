Church hosting drive-thru food drive

Grace Lutheran Church is hosting a drive-thru food drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the church, 918 Garfield Ave. in Albert Lea, according to a press release.

Monetary donations are encouraged, along with nonperishable food items. Donations will go to support local food pantries.

People can drive through the church parking lot and place their monetary donations in the bucket provided. All volunteers will be wearing masks.