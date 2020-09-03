Cody P. Trott (Cody A. Eckstein)… age 30, of Albert Lea, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Albert Lea.

Funeral services will not be held, instead the family is planning for an upcoming Celebration of Life.

Cody was born on Friday, March 16, 1990 in Faribault, MN. Cody had a great love for fishing, hunting and his hosta plants He enjoyed traveling to other places with friends to fish and relax and enjoy life. He was incredibly smart, funny, quick witted and he loved his family. He had a special place in his heart for his canine companions Bailey and Weeknd. Cody especially cherished the time he spent with his son, Bentlee.

Cody is survived by his son, Bentlee of Albert Lea; his parents, Brock Eckstein of Albert Lea, Jodi (and Dan) Scholer of Waterville, MN, Archie and Patty Trott of Cologne, MN; sisters Erika Barnard of Prior Lake, MN, and Shaina Barnard of Waseca, MN; brother David Trott of Cologne, MN; maternal grandparents, Jeanine (and Bruce) Campbell of WI, Michael (and Sheryl) Janousek of AZ; girlfriend, Nicole Storvick of Albert Lea; longtime friend Rochelle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Margaret Eaton and Irvin Eckstein; and maternal grandfather, Steven Thielbar.