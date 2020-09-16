Court Dispositions: Sept. 11-14, 2020
Freeborn County
District Court
Sept. 11
Shane Adam Spilde, 34, 925 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 3rd degree assault. Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation two years. Fees $180. Fees including restitution. $27,232.95.
Benjamin Moulton, 33, 1087 Jenks Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 97/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Driver/owner allow open bottle. Fees $100.
Melissa Ann Quiroz, 47, 802 E. 18 1/2 St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Supervised probation four years. Local confinement two days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days for four years. Service – adult community work service 224 hours for indeterminate. Fees $1,005.
Sept. 14
Gavin John Bolinger, 16, 2221 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding/exceed posted speed in special zone set by commissioner 85/60. Fees $220.
Terrance Gustaf Book, 27, 801 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 3rd degree burglary (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement two days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served two days. Fees including restitution $571.08. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
SMIF seeking applications for communities grant
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, in partnership with Region Nine Development Commission and SE MN Together, is currently accepting applications for... read more