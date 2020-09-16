Court Dispositions: Sept. 11-14, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Sept. 11

Shane Adam Spilde, 34, 925 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 3rd degree assault. Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation two years. Fees $180. Fees including restitution. $27,232.95.

Benjamin Moulton, 33, 1087 Jenks Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 97/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Driver/owner allow open bottle. Fees $100.

Melissa Ann Quiroz, 47, 802 E. 18 1/2 St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Supervised probation four years. Local confinement two days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days for four years. Service – adult community work service 224 hours for indeterminate. Fees $1,005.

Sept. 14

Gavin John Bolinger, 16, 2221 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding/exceed posted speed in special zone set by commissioner 85/60. Fees $220.

Terrance Gustaf Book, 27, 801 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 3rd degree burglary (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement two days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served two days. Fees including restitution $571.08. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.