Court Dispositions: Sept. 15-17, 2020
Freeborn County
District Court
Sept. 15
Jeran M Bumpass, 31, 15121 Washington Ave. SW No. 12, Lakewood, Washington. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.
Sept. 16
Jose Manuel Huerta, 38, 1004 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Contempt of court – willful disobedience of court mandate. Local confinement 90 days, stay 67 days for one year, credit for time served 23 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $130.
Allyson Claire Kocmick, 50, 827 First St. SW Apartment 4, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Local confinement 90 days, stay 60 days for one year. Fees $80. Unsupervised probation one year.
Alexis Lezama, 18, 2403 Esquire Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.
Austin Jacob Peterson, 18, 1622 Keystone Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving – operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit 60/30. Fees $200.
James Roosevelt Rutherford, 60, 403 Hawthorne St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – display cancelled/stolen/revoked plates. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $390. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Unsupervised probation one year.
Debra Ann Stolarcek, 65, 533 Park Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver fails to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk – no traffic signals. Stay of adjudication, continued. Unsupervised monitoring without adjudication one year. Fees $75.
Jager David Beck, 19, 29419 County Road 45, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit 99/70. Fees $280.
Brady Lee Nielsen, 20, 819 Clark St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – underage drinking and driving. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $280.
Jameson Joseph Headley, 32, 1224 Wellington Terrace, Maitland, Florida. Count 1: Gross weight exceeds registered limit. Fees $1,080.
Lisanu Mekuria, 30, 2184 County Road E E, White Bear Lake. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 91/70. Fees $220.
Sept. 17
Bradley Daniel Jurgensen, 28, 18034 Killdeer Ave., Mason City. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 123 days for four years, credit for time served 57 days. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,005.
Seth Allen Larson, 40, 73971 Pinewood Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection. Continued for dismissal. Supervised probation one year.
Mae Lay, 55, 2320 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene. Local confinement 90 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 75 days. Fees $130.
Ashokkumar M. Patel, 53, 2153 Grand Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Furnishing alcohol to an underage person. Dismissed. Count 2: Aiding and abetting possession of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person. Stay of adjudication, continued. Unsupervised monitoring without adjudication one year. Fees $75.
Jose Daniel Rodriguez, 29, 902 Seventh Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult (other diversion program) one year.
Mark William Stahl, 36, 713 Fourth Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation one year. Local confinement two days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served two days. Fees $80. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.
Jessica Jo Melholland, 36, 78726 235th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation one year. Local confinement 14 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 14 days. Fees $80. Count 2: Aid or abet felony theft (felony). Dismissed.
Octaviano Perez-gomez, 35, 2309 Doral Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Hunting – deer without a license. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $180. Count 2: Game and fish – trespass. Dismissed.
Dweh Max Freeman, 35, 3914 98th Lane NE, Circle Pines. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 90/70. Fees $220.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
