Court Dispositions: Sept. 25, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Sept. 25

Cassidy Marie Leduc-Miller, 27, 1330 Crestview, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – 2nd degree – sale 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within 90-day period (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee 58 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 20 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 20 days. Fees $130.

Manuel Luna, 23, 609 12th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

