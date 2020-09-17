Daily COVID-19 update: 25 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 25 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in what was the county’s highest one-day new case total since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county has now had 490 cumulative cases, 58 of which are considered active. One person is hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the new cases included the following:

• One person between the ages of 0-10

• 13 people between 10 and 20

• Three people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

The following are updates of other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 129 total cases

• Mower County: four new cases, 1,253 total cases

• Steele County: eight new cases, 506 total cases

• Waseca County: 11 new cases, 411 total cases

Statewide, there were 931 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 86,722. Of that number, 79,878 are no longer in isolation, and 242 are hospitalized, including 132 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Nine new deaths were reported in Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and St. Louis counties. Six were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,942. Of that number, 1,408 were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department stated 19,743 new tests were completed, increasing the state’s cumulative tests to 1,763,735.