September 3, 2020

  • 59°

Daily COVID-19 update: 9 new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

Several new COVID-19 cases were reported in area counties on Thursday, according to daily updates from state and local health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported nine new cases in Freeborn County, increasing the county’s total count to 411. Of that number, 21 are considered active, and no one is hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 10 and 20

• Two people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

The following were the new cases and case totals reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 116 total cases

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,192 total cases

• Steele County: seven new cases, 449 total cases

• Waseca County: 10 new cases, 289 total cases

Statewide, 1,047 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total count to 78,123. Of that number, 70,175 are no longer in isolation, and 272 are hospitalized, including 138 in intensive care.

Seven new deaths were reported in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Itasca, Lake of the Woods and Olmsted counties. Three of the residents were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,837. Of that number, 1,348 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 13,926 new cases were reported, increasing the total tests completed to 1,540,107.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 52 1
Anoka 4,871 121
Becker 203 2
Beltrami 329 1
Benton 414 3
Big Stone 35 0
Blue Earth 1,344 5
Brown 135 2
Carlton 200 1
Carver 1,160 5
Cass 105 3
Chippewa 148 1
Chisago 327 1
Clay 940 40
Clearwater 20 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 202 0
Crow Wing 320 16
Dakota 6,219 113
Dodge 158 0
Douglas 174 1
Faribault 116 0
Fillmore 86 0
Freeborn 411 1
Goodhue 265 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 23,569 885
Houston 81 0
Hubbard 46 0
Isanti 183 0
Itasca 207 13
Jackson 97 1
Kanabec 69 6
Kandiyohi 834 1
Kittson 8 0
Koochiching 89 3
Lac qui Parle 19 0
Lake 34 0
Lake of the Woods 13 1
Le Sueur 399 2
Lincoln 71 0
Lyon 546 3
Mahnomen 36 1
Marshall 39 0
Martin 247 7
McLeod 370 1
Meeker 117 2
Mille Lacs 105 3
Morrison 124 1
Mower 1,192 3
Murray 143 2
Nicollet 449 15
Nobles 1,875 13
Norman 46 0
Olmsted 2,073 25
Otter Tail 305 4
Pennington 96 1
Pine 158 0
Pipestone 189 9
Polk 211 4
Pope 64 0
Ramsey 9,396 299
Red Lake 31 0
Redwood 72 0
Renville 87 6
Rice 1,211 8
Rock 110 0
Roseau 74 0
Scott 2,105 32
Sherburne 939 13
Sibley 143 3
St. Louis 922 24
Stearns 3,365 22
Steele 449 2
Stevens 57 1
Swift 68 1
Todd 452 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 129 0
Wadena 49 0
Waseca 281 3
Washington 3,124 54
Watonwan 445 4
Wilkin 51 3
Winona 535 17
Wright 1,300 6
Yellow Medicine 101 1
Unknown/missing 207 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials