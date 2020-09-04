September 4, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:16 am Friday, September 4, 2020

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in area counties on Friday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

Freeborn County reported three new cases, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 413.

The following are updates from other area counties:

  • Faribault County: one new case, 117 total cases,
  • Mower County: six new cases, 1,198 total cases
  • Steele County: eight new cases, 458 total cases
  • Waseca County: 17 new cases, 298 total cases

Statewide, 856 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 78,899. Of that number 70,537 are out of isolation, and 274 are hospitalized, including 138 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Ten new deaths were reported in Ramsey, Anoka, Hennepin, Marshall and Martin counties. The deaths were in people ranging in age from their 40s to 90s, and six people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. One resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths increased the state’s total death count to 1,847, of which 1,354 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 18,693 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,558,831, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 55 1
Anoka 4,923 123
Becker 205 2
Beltrami 329 1
Benton 419 3
Big Stone 38 0
Blue Earth 1,363 5
Brown 136 2
Carlton 202 1
Carver 1,169 5
Cass 105 3
Chippewa 149 1
Chisago 329 1
Clay 960 40
Clearwater 20 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 202 0
Crow Wing 327 16
Dakota 6,303 113
Dodge 160 0
Douglas 179 1
Faribault 117 0
Fillmore 88 0
Freeborn 413 1
Goodhue 269 9
Grant 56 4
Hennepin 23,798 888
Houston 83 0
Hubbard 46 0
Isanti 187 0
Itasca 212 13
Jackson 98 1
Kanabec 71 6
Kandiyohi 842 1
Kittson 8 0
Koochiching 90 3
Lac qui Parle 20 0
Lake 37 0
Lake of the Woods 14 1
Le Sueur 401 2
Lincoln 71 0
Lyon 556 3
Mahnomen 36 1
Marshall 44 1
Martin 248 9
McLeod 375 1
Meeker 119 2
Mille Lacs 107 3
Morrison 125 1
Mower 1,198 3
Murray 144 2
Nicollet 452 15
Nobles 1,882 13
Norman 48 0
Olmsted 2,080 25
Otter Tail 310 4
Pennington 98 1
Pine 160 0
Pipestone 193 9
Polk 218 4
Pope 67 0
Ramsey 9,492 301
Red Lake 32 0
Redwood 73 0
Renville 91 6
Rice 1,216 8
Rock 112 0
Roseau 76 0
Scott 2,141 32
Sherburne 947 13
Sibley 144 3
St. Louis 947 24
Stearns 3,384 22
Steele 458 2
Stevens 64 1
Swift 70 1
Todd 452 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 129 0
Wadena 49 0
Waseca 298 3
Washington 3,168 54
Watonwan 449 4
Wilkin 51 3
Winona 550 17
Wright 1,321 6
Yellow Medicine 105 1
Unknown/missing 166 0
