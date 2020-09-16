Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

All but one area county reported new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in the daily updates from local and state health officials.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing its cumulative count to 465. The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the new cases included one person between 10 and 20 and one person in their 50s.

There are now 39 active cases in the county, and one person is hospitalized.

The Albert Lea Area Schools website reported one new COVID-19 case in the district on Tuesday. The district has had three total cases, two of which are considered active. All have been at the high school.

Faribault County reported no new cases and remains at 128 total cases.

Mower County reported four new cases, increasing its total to 1,249; Steele County reported two new cases and has had 498 cases; and Waseca County reported three new cases and has now had 400 cases.

Statewide, 513 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 85,813. Of that number, 79,583 are no longer in isolation and 244 are hospitalized, including 136 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seven deaths were reported across the state in Anoka, Hennepin, Nobles, Ramsey and Winona counties. The deaths ranged rom late 50s to over 100 years old, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s cumulative death count to 1,933, of which 1,402 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department said 9,910 new tests were completed Tuesday, increasing the state’s cumulative tests to 1,743,611.