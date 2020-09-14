Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties see new cases

Seven new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County Monday, according to the daily update from state and local health officials.

The new cases increased the county’s total cases to 461, of which 33 are considered active and one is currently hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included three people between the age of 10 and 20, one person in their 40s, one person in their 70s, one person in their 80s and one person in their 90s.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 128 total cases

• Mower County: four new cases, 1,238 total cases

• Steele County: one new case, 497 total cases

• Waseca County: one new case, 393 total cases

Statewide, 643 new cases were reported, increasing the total cumulative cases to 84,949, of which 78,238 are no longer in isolation and 233 are hospitalized, including 135 in intensive care.

Three new deaths were reported in Hennepin, McLeod and Wright counties, all of which lived in private residences.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,922, of which 1,398 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated 17,152 new tests were completed Sunday, increasing the total completed tests to 1,724,779.