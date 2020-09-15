Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports third death

Freeborn County reported its third COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to local and state health officials.

The individual was between 90 and 94 years old.

Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea confirmed this is the second death of a resident with a COVID-19 diagnosis from its facility. The organization reported there are currently 23 residents and 12 employees positive for COVID-19.

Freeborn County Public Health reported one new lab-confirmed case in the county on Tuesday. One additional person was also added to the list from another county, bringing the county’s total cumulative count to 463. Of that number, 34 cases are considered active and one person is hospitalized.

The health department said both of the new cases on the county’s list are in their 20s.

The following are updates about other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 128 total cases

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,245 total cases

• Steele County: one new case, 496 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 397 total cases

Statewide, 432 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 85,351. Of that number, 78,953 are no longer in isolation, and 238 are hospitalized, including 131 in intensive care.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the new Freeborn County death was one of five deaths reported throughout the state, of which two were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The other deaths were from Beltrami, Dakota and Hennepin counties.

The health department stated the state’s total death count is 1,927, of which 1,400 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported tests decreased Monday with 9,672 tests completed. The new cases increase the state’s total tests completed to 1,733,292.