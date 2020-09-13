September 13, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn, Waseca counties report deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

Freeborn County reported its second death tied to COVID-19 on Sunday, while Waseca County reported two new deaths, according to the daily update from health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the Freeborn County resident who died was between 85 and 89 years old. In Waseca County, one person died who was between 85 and 89 years old and one person died who was between 95 and 99 years old.

Freeborn County also reported 12 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total count to 454. Of that number, 42 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases were the following:

• Two people between 10 and 20

• One person in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• One person in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

• One person in their 100s

One person from Freeborn County is hospitalized as of today, the county health department said.

The following are updates about other counties in the area:

• Faribault County: one new case, 127 total cases, zero total deaths

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,234 total cases, four total deaths

• Steele County: no new cases, 496 total cases, two total deaths

• Waseca County: one new cases, 392 total cases, eight total deaths

In addition to the deaths in Freeborn and Waseca County, 10 other deaths were reported across the state, including in Anoka, Hennepin, Kanabec, Ramsey and St. Louis counties. Nine of the total deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s cumulative death count to 1,919, of which 1,398 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, 741 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 84,311. Of that number, 77,461 are no longer in isolation, and 241 are hospitalized, including 136 in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 21,489 tests were completed Saturday, increasing the state’s total tests to 1,707,514.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 66 1
Anoka 5,341 129
Becker 225 2
Beltrami 350 3
Benton 458 3
Big Stone 51 0
Blue Earth 1,494 6
Brown 144 2
Carlton 214 1
Carver 1,257 7
Cass 118 3
Chippewa 169 1
Chisago 392 1
Clay 1,131 40
Clearwater 24 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 209 0
Crow Wing 373 18
Dakota 6,767 120
Dodge 181 0
Douglas 200 1
Faribault 127 0
Fillmore 92 0
Freeborn 454 2
Goodhue 296 9
Grant 58 4
Hennepin 24,788 906
Houston 93 0
Hubbard 53 0
Isanti 208 0
Itasca 245 13
Jackson 104 1
Kanabec 85 8
Kandiyohi 888 2
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 96 3
Lac qui Parle 30 0
Lake 47 0
Lake of the Woods 18 1
Le Sueur 428 3
Lincoln 81 0
Lyon 599 4
Mahnomen 41 1
Marshall 49 1
Martin 264 9
McLeod 416 1
Meeker 146 2
Mille Lacs 128 3
Morrison 170 1
Mower 1,234 4
Murray 147 2
Nicollet 476 16
Nobles 1,906 15
Norman 48 0
Olmsted 2,176 26
Otter Tail 339 4
Pennington 103 1
Pine 180 0
Pipestone 202 9
Polk 244 4
Pope 74 0
Ramsey 10,060 313
Red Lake 36 0
Redwood 84 0
Renville 107 6
Rice 1,261 8
Rock 133 0
Roseau 104 0
Scott 2,254 32
Sherburne 1,015 13
Sibley 157 3
St. Louis 1,145 28
Stearns 3,558 23
Steele 496 2
Stevens 86 1
Swift 94 1
Todd 468 2
Traverse 29 0
Wabasha 151 0
Wadena 59 0
Waseca 392 8
Washington 3,384 55
Watonwan 473 4
Wilkin 55 3
Winona 677 17
Wright 1,439 6
Yellow Medicine 132 1
Unknown/missing 147 0
