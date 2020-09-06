September 6, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota passes 80,000 cumulative cases; new cases reported in area

Published 11:40 am Sunday, September 6, 2020

Minnesota passed 80,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The state reported 714 new confirmed cases, bringing the total cases to 80,587. Of that number, 72,463 are no longer in isolation and 284 are hospitalized, including 143 in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported six new deaths were reported in Anoka, Beltrami, Dakota and Hennepin counties, two of which were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

One of the deaths was of a person in their late 40s and another was in their late 50s. The remainder were people 70 or older.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,857, of which 1,359 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County Public Health reported three new cases in the county, including two people between the ages of 10 and 20 and one in their 40s.

The new cases increase the county’s cumulative cases to 423, of which 25 are considered active. One person is hospitalized.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new cases, 118 total cases

• Mower County, five new cases, 1,211 total cases

• Steele County, six new cases, 469 total cases

• Waseca County, 12 new cases, 320 total cases

The state health department reported 16,601 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,594,369.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 59 1
Anoka 5,023 124
Becker 209 2
Beltrami 336 3
Benton 433 3
Big Stone 40 0
Blue Earth 1,428 5
Brown 137 2
Carlton 209 1
Carver 1,186 5
Cass 108 3
Chippewa 159 1
Chisago 351 1
Clay 1,002 40
Clearwater 22 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 204 0
Crow Wing 341 16
Dakota 6,447 115
Dodge 161 0
Douglas 185 1
Faribault 118 0
Fillmore 88 0
Freeborn 423 1
Goodhue 271 9
Grant 56 4
Hennepin 24,155 891
Houston 86 0
Hubbard 47 0
Isanti 197 0
Itasca 214 13
Jackson 99 1
Kanabec 73 6
Kandiyohi 855 1
Kittson 10 0
Koochiching 92 3
Lac qui Parle 23 0
Lake 42 0
Lake of the Woods 14 1
Le Sueur 405 2
Lincoln 72 0
Lyon 568 3
Mahnomen 37 1
Marshall 44 1
Martin 248 9
McLeod 383 1
Meeker 126 2
Mille Lacs 115 3
Morrison 142 1
Mower 1,211 3
Murray 146 2
Nicollet 456 15
Nobles 1,891 13
Norman 48 0
Olmsted 2,110 25
Otter Tail 320 4
Pennington 101 1
Pine 167 0
Pipestone 198 9
Polk 225 4
Pope 69 0
Ramsey 9,646 302
Red Lake 33 0
Redwood 76 0
Renville 98 6
Rice 1,229 8
Rock 115 0
Roseau 84 0
Scott 2,180 32
Sherburne 968 13
Sibley 155 3
St. Louis 1,001 24
Stearns 3,444 22
Steele 469 2
Stevens 73 1
Swift 69 1
Todd 457 2
Traverse 24 0
Wabasha 133 0
Wadena 52 0
Waseca 320 3
Washington 3,235 55
Watonwan 451 4
Wilkin 52 3
Winona 583 17
Wright 1,354 6
Yellow Medicine 115 1
Unknown/missing 180 0
