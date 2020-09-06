Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota passes 80,000 cumulative cases; new cases reported in area

Minnesota passed 80,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The state reported 714 new confirmed cases, bringing the total cases to 80,587. Of that number, 72,463 are no longer in isolation and 284 are hospitalized, including 143 in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported six new deaths were reported in Anoka, Beltrami, Dakota and Hennepin counties, two of which were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

One of the deaths was of a person in their late 40s and another was in their late 50s. The remainder were people 70 or older.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,857, of which 1,359 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County Public Health reported three new cases in the county, including two people between the ages of 10 and 20 and one in their 40s.

The new cases increase the county’s cumulative cases to 423, of which 25 are considered active. One person is hospitalized.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new cases, 118 total cases

• Mower County, five new cases, 1,211 total cases

• Steele County, six new cases, 469 total cases

• Waseca County, 12 new cases, 320 total cases

The state health department reported 16,601 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,594,369.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths