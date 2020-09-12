Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Mower County; continued spike in cases in Waseca County

Mower County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the daily update from health officials.

The person was between 75 and 79 years old.

Eight additional deaths were reported across the state, including in Anoka, Hennepin, Lyon, Ramsey and St. Louis counties. Seven of the total deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s cumulative death count to 1,906, of which 1,389 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 929 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 83,588. Of that number, 76,650 are no longer in isolation, and 247 are hospitalized, including 140 in intensive care.

The following are updates about counties in the area:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 126 total cases, zero total deaths

• Freeborn County: two new cases, 442 total cases, one total death. The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the county currently has 32 active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

The new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 40s.

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,228 total cases, four total deaths

• Steele County: five new cases, 496 total cases, two total deaths

• Waseca County: 28 new cases, 391 total cases, six total deaths

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Saturday the Waseca prison has 76 active cases, including 73 inmates and three staff.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 20,508 tests were completed Friday, increasing the state’s total tests to 1,684,520.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths