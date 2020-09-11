Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County

A day after reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases, Freeborn County had no new cases on Friday, according to the daily updates from state and local health officials.

The county has now had 440 cumulative cases as one person was removed from the county’s list and moved to another county.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s total cases, 33 are considered active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

Albert Lea Area Schools has reported two total COVID-19 cases in the district since school began — both at Albert Lea High School. Superintendent Mike Funk said the second case was unrelated to the first case. Only the second case is considered active.

The following were the updates for other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new cases, 123 total cases

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,222 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 494 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 362 total cases

Statewide, 484 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 82,716. Of that number, 75,757 are no longer in isolation, and 253 are hospitalized, including 139 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Thirteen new deaths were reported in the state from Anoka, Blue Earth, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, Nobles and Ramsey counties. Seven were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was a resident of a group home or residential treat behavioral health center.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,897. Of that number, 1,382 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department said after three days with test counts ranging from 5,500 to about 8,000, tests completed Thursday were listed at 17,841.

The total tests completed in the state are now 1,665,328.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths