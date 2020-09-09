Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new cases reported across state

For the second day in a row, the Minnesota Department of Health reported smaller numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state, though these numbers also correlate to lower amounts of testing completed.

The state reported 282 new cases across the state, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 81,868. Of that number, 75,055 patients are no longer in isolation, and 263 are hospitalized, including 137 in intensive care.

Seven new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur and Stearns counties, of which three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was a resident of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

All were 60 or older.

The state reported 5,373 tests were completed, which is down by at least a third from tests before the Labor Day holiday.

The following are updates about cases in area counties: