Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000

More than 2,000 people in Minnesota have now died from COVID-19, with 10 new deaths reported across the state on Saturday.

The new deaths were from Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Morrison, Ramsey, Redwood and St. Louis counties and ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s. Six were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the state’s 2,004 COVID-19 deaths, 1,444 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state had a record number of new cases reported with 1,478. The new cases increased the state’s cumulative total to 95,659, of which 85,259 are no longer in isolation.

There were also a record number of tests completed with 31,055 across the state. The new tests increase the state’s cumulative tests completed to 1,954,715.

The following are updated of area counties:

• Faribault County: five new cases, 145 total cases

The Faribault County Public Health Department stated the new cases included one person in their 30s, one person in their 60s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 80s.

The county has 13 active cases and no current hospitalizations.

• Freeborn County: two new cases, 542 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the county’s new cases included one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

There are 47 active lab-confirmed cases in the county, two of which are hospitalized.

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,328 total cases

• Steele County: seven new cases, 547 total cases

• Waseca County: 55 new cases, 669 total cases

The Waseca County Public Health Department said 41 of its new cases are in corrections. The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists 190 active inmate cases and two staff cases at the Waseca prison.

Its new cases included one person between 10 and 20, six people in their 20s, 23 people in their 30s, eight people in their 40s, six people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s and four people in their 70s.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths