Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in CWD management zones

Deer carcass movement restrictions are in place in chronic wasting disease management and control zones, which are located in southeastern and north-central Minnesota and the south metro area, according to a press release. Whole deer carcasses cannot leave these zones until a “not detected” test result is received. If hunters do not submit their deer for sampling, which is voluntary this year, or want to transport it outside the zones before getting a test result, they must debone and quarter their deer, properly disposing of the head and spinal column inside the zones.

These restrictions are part of a comprehensive strategy to keep Minnesota’s deer, elk and moose healthy by limiting the spread of disease, the release stated. No carcass movement restrictions are in place in CWD surveillance areas. Detailed information is available on the DNR website.