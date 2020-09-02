Details of Freeborn County’s COVID-19 cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department this week released more detailed information about the county’s COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

From April 1 through Aug. 31, the county has had 401 cases and 27 hospitalizations. There are presently no hospitalizations, and as of Wednesday, there were 13 active cases.

People with COVID-19 have ranged in age from 1 month old to 94 years old, and the people hospitalized have ranged in age from 1 month to 88 years old. Fourteen people, ranging in age from 30 to 88 years old, have been in intensive care.

The age range with the highest number of confirmed cases is 35 to 39, with the next highest being 30 to 34. Ninety-two total cases have been reported in these two age groups.

People ages 19 and younger have accounted for 12% of cases, while people ages 70 and older have accounted for 4.8% of cases.

Of the total cases, 216 —or 54% — have been female, while 185 — or 46% — have been male.

The department states 327 people, or 81.5%, were symptomatic when they were tested.

The highest method of exposure was through a community outbreak in a setting such as a restaurant or bar, sports or worksites that are not living settings. The next highest was through known exposure to a positive case.