Dissolutions: August 2020

The following dissolutions were granted in Freeborn County in August 2020:

 

Kirstin Tanner Seath and Erik John Seath

Dean Allen Thordor and Amy Ann Thordor

Mary Theresia Zellar and Thomas Raymond Zellar

Renae Ann Horecka and Douglas Ryan Horecka

Heidi Elisabeth Anderson and Kyle Andrew Anderson

Jessica Rene Hall-Rodriguez and Juan Eduard Rodriguez Morales

 

