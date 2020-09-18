Fair office broken into and other reports

Police received a report at 7:18 a.m. Thursday that the Freeborn County Fair office was broken into at 1105 Bridge Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:22 a.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run crash that reportedly happened sometime overnight at 505 Willow in Hartland.

Man arrested for first-degree controlled substance possession

Police arrested Braden Dylan Clark, 20, for first-degree possession of a controlled substance at 9:56 a.m. Thursday at 703 Sheridan St.

Wallet lost, fraudulent charge reported

Police received a report at 2:36 p.m. Thursday of someone who had lost their wallet possibly at Hardee’s or in the parking lot. A fraudulent charge had already reportedly been made on the card.

Thefts reported

Police received a theft report at 2:47 p.m. Thursday at 703 E. Main St.

Police received a report at 2:57 p.m. Thursday of four to five checks that had been stolen and used from 1410 W. Main St.