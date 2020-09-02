Funds available to update different Minnesota livestock operations

Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers seeking to improve their livestock operation are encouraged to apply for the agricultural growth, research and innovation livestock investment grant program, according to a press release. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture anticipates awarding up to $789,000 using a competitive review process.

The AGRI program’s livestock improvement grants encourage long-term industry development in Minnesota’s $7 billion livestock industry through investment in facilities, infrastructure and equipment. The program encourages new farmers and generational transitions in order to sustain the livestock industry in the state. Funding for the grants comes through the AGRI program to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy industries.

Applicants may apply for up to 10% of their project’s total cost. Grant awards can range in size from $400 to $25,000. Each livestock operation is eligible to receive a lifetime maximum of $50,000 from this grant program. To be eligible for reimbursement by this grant, you must be invoiced and pay for all project materials and services between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Proposals must be received no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 4 for it to be considered. Online applications are encouraged.

Those who cannot apply online can fill out the application at the end of the request for proposals, which can be found on the AGRI Livestock Investment website.