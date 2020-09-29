Greibrok & Arnason

Nicole Marie Greibrok of Albert Lea and Alexander David Arnason of Blaine were married Aug. 16, 2019, at The Machine Shop in Minneapolis by the Rev. Sally Johnson of Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis.

The bride is the daughter of Matt and Anne Greibrok of Albert Lea and the granddaughter of Bob Hahn of Albert Lea.

The groom is the son of Dave and Pam Arnason.

The maid of honor was Heather Greibrok, sister of the bride.