September 29, 2020

Heather Greibrok and Edward Davis

Greibrok & Davis

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Heather Anne Greibrok of Albert Lea and Edward Nicholas Davis of Deephaven were married Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven by the Rev. John Bauer of The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.

The bride is the daughter of Matt and Anne Greibrok of Albert Lea and the granddaughter of Bob Hahn of Albert Lea.

The groom is the son of Peter and Mary Davis.

The maid of honor was Nicole Arnason, sister of the bride.

 

