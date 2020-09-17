Highway 251 reopens to traffic

Minnesota Highway 251 between Minnesota Highway 218 and Interstate 35 reopened to traffic Sept. 16 after crews completed a culvert replacement, but motorists should still expect short delays as paving work continues, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Paving, rumble strips and striping are some of the remaining tasks that being completed. Motorists on Highway 251 will encounter flaggers who will stop traffic where paving is taking place before safely allowing them to pass.

Work is expected to be complete by mid-October.

The project resurfaced approximately 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from I-35 east to Highway 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County. It replaced approach panels on the bridge over I-35, replaced culvert/pipes along the route, improved ADA access in Hollandale and replaced guardrail on Highway 251.

Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the $7.1 million project.

Questions about access to properties or issues encountered can be directed to the contractor’s access manager, Chris Venem, at 507-391-2600. Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project