Holl & Manna

Ashley Holl and Tony Manna III of Omaha, Nebraska, announce their engagement.

The bride to be is the daughter of Patrick and Connie Holl of Albert Lea. She is a 2014 graduate of Albert Lea High School and a 2018 graduate of Waldorf University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in biology with an emphasis in pre-med and a minor in Spanish. She is attending Creighton University, where she will receive a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

The groom to be is the son of Tony Jr. and Cheryl Manna of Omaha. He is a 2012 graduate of Central High School in Omaha and a 2018 graduate of Waldorf University, where he majored in sports management with a minor in business. He also received his masters in organizational leadership with an emphasis in sports management. He is the sports director at the YMCA in Sarpy County in Omaha.

A Sept. 26, 2020, wedding is planned in Omaha.