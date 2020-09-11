Job Obed Sanchez, 16 of Albert Lea, MN passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN surrounded by his family.

Job was born June 17, 2004 in Albert Lea, MN to Silvia Lorena Martinez Diaz and Refugio Sanchez Santibanez.

Job grew up in Albert Lea attending Hawthorne Elementary, Southwest Middle School and currently Albert Lea High School. He was employed as a backline employee with Wal Mart, Albert Lea.

Job enjoyed skateboarding, video games and hanging out with his family and friends.

Job is survived by his parents Refugio and Silvia Sanchez, siblings; Priscila (Edgar Solorzano) Sanchez, Johnathan Sanchez, Josue Sanchez, Lorena (Gilberto) Martinez Martinez, Refugio (Isabel Sanchez) Sanchez, Jr., Brianna Martinez, Bielmar Martinez, Gabriela Sanchez, grandparents; Ana Maria Diaz, Maximiliano Martinez, Felipe Sanchez and YaYa Sanchez.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 13th from 12 noon until 6pm. Funeral services for Job will be held Monday, September 14th at 10:00 am at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home, Reverend Refugio Sanchez will officiate. Burial will be at St Theodore Cemetery, Albert Lea. Family and friends are welcome to attend visitation and service understanding facemask and social distancing will be required to be followed in accordance with current regulations. Job’s service will be live streamed via the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook Page on Monday.