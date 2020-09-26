Letter: Banner pickup time scheduled

The 2020 A.L. Grad Banner Project pickup time has been scheduled. Grad banners may be picked up from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Edgewater Park near the older covered pavilion. Social distancing and masks are required.

If you are unable to pick up on the 28th, please contact the following: Students last names A-M, call/text Sonjia Hill at 507-391-7126; students last names N-Z, call/text Mandy Brooks at 507-473-0075.

We continue to receive positive comments on the grad banners. The community has definitely given this project a huge thumbs up. This venture of encouragement came together quickly during a time of great uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic, thanks to the community working together. We are pleased that Alden-Conger grads also participated.

Thanks to Tic Toc Digital Printing Plus, Ernie’s Canvas and Security Bank Minnesota. And, thank you again to the entire community for your support for our grads. Your support is appreciated by many. On behalf of George, myself and the grad parent team, we extend our congratulations and best wishes for the future to all of our area grads.

Jill Marin

Albert Lea