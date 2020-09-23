MDA grants available for crop research

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is now accepting grant applications for applied crop research that improves agricultural product quality, quantity or value in Minnesota, according to a press release. The MDA anticipates awarding up to $1,000,000 in total.

Minnesota-based organizations with agricultural research capabilities may apply for funding to improve the state’s $10 billion crop production industry. Grants reimburse up to the total cost of a project, with a maximum award of $250,000 per project.

Research projects with an outreach plan that addresses inequities and/or disparities experienced by diverse racial and ethnic communities including Native American tribal communities, and rural communities with limited economic opportunities will receive bonus points. In addition, preference will also be given to applicants researching crops that have limited access to other research funds.

Applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation program crop research grant received by 4 p.m. Nov. 24 will be included in the competitive review process. The online application is available at the AGRI crop research grant website.

Funding for the Crop Research Grant was established through the AGRI Program which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.