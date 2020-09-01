Nelson & Aldrich

Melanie Nelson and Curt Aldrich, both of Glenville, were married Aug. 1, 2020, at their acreage surrounded by their immediate family. Their son-in-law, Brian Holmgren, was ordained to perform the service.

The bride is the daughter of Butch and Sandy Steene of Glenville. The groom is the son of Dwight and Eloise Aldrich of Albert Lea.

Bridal attendants were daughters Paige Holmgren, Lauren Nelson, Madison Nelson and Ellie Aldrich.

The groom’s attendant was son Garrett Aldrich.