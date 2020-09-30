Paid political letter: Democrats are happy to destroy America

Socialism is the biggest source of suffering in human history. Its only goal is to make people totally dependent on an oversized government bureaucracy for their health, their income and their very lives so the socialist overlords stay in power.

Obama campaigned on fundamentally transforming America, stripping away many rights of our Constitution and traditional values. The national economy, which affects all races, fell to anemic European rates. U.S. debt is now $22 trillion. Under Obama, debt grew by $8.9 trillion.

What kind of country should we have? We’re not facing down some foreign government trying to rob us of our freedoms. Over 700 Socialists have already won elections in our country. Ilhan Omar, 5th District of Minnesota, is a Muslim who migrated to our country. Sadly, she despises our country and is anti-American, anti-Israel, hates President Trump and has described the 9/11 terrorist attack as “some people did something.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York seeks to exploit a national emergency to push her socialist policies with Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, paychecks for those unwilling to work, eliminating air travel, limiting family size; and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan says, “We’re gonna go in there, and we’re gonna impeach the (expletive)!” All this in one term!

There are forces that no longer want to make America great again or keep America great because they don’t think America was ever great. The anti-Christian, anti-freedom, anti-American and the Socialist left want to erase America’s borders so we no longer have a country and eliminate Christianity as moral force in American life. They want to destroy America’s free enterprise system, replacing it with socialism, and they want America to be governed by the United Nations, not our own Constitution.

Our First and Second Amendment rights are under attack. Our police are at risk of being defunded and disbanded. Sen. Tina Smith undermines our brave men and women in blue by saying things like, “There is something inherently dangerous about police.” She said she wants a “re-imagined” police force. She called for further protests at the height of the riots as businesses were burned and looted.

Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told a crowd, “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great.” That is how the left thinks. They are happy to destroy America to achieve power.

The new Democratic Party is one that hates our country, hates our way of life, hates our President Trump before he was our president.

It’s time to impeach the impeachers. They have been destroying our country for decades: Nancy Pelosi (33 years), Maxine Waters (29 years), Jerry Nadler (27 years) and Adam Schiff (19 years).

Joe Biden has been in office for 48 years.

Promises made, promises kept by the Trump administration. Please vote for President Donald Trump, Jason Lewis for U.S. senator, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Gene Dornink for state senator and state Rep. Peggy Bennett. Pray for our nation.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea