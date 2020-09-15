Peterson & Fossum

Chastity Peterson and Joshua Fossum of Albert Lea were married Aug. 1, 2020, at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home by Don Malinsky. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the location had to be moved, but a fun and memorable day was had with a pig roast.

The bride is the daughter of Kathy Peterson and Rick Budd of Maplewood. She is a 1996 graduate of Mahtomedi High School and a 2004 graduate of the College of St. Catherine, where she majored in nursing, She is a registered nurse.

The groom is the son of John and Pam Fossum of Waseca. He is a 1994 graduate of Lac qui Parle Valley and a 2000 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where he majored in mortuary science. He is a funeral director and mortician.

The couple have seven “blended and blessed children.”

Bridal attendants were Renee Sandel, best friend of the bride; Brittany VanSwol, friend of the bride; Callie Talbot, daughter of the bride; Bobbi Bade, friend of the bride; Linda Knyphausen, aunt of the bride; and Sadie Fossum, daughter of the groom.

Groom attendants were Chad Heintz, best friend of the groom; Grady Fossum, son of the groom; Patrick Fossum, son of the groom; Michael Poncelet, friend of the groom; Tim Schroeder, friend of the groom; Nathanial Peterson, son of the bride; Carter Sanocki, son-in-law of the bride; and Jim “Tony” “Ben” Bade, friend of the couple.

The ring bearer was Gabrick Sanocki, grandson of the bride.