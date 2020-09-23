Portion of Fountain Street to be closed for traffic signal removal
The city of Albert Lea will close Fountain Street from Newton Avenue to Bridge Avenue on from 7:30 a.m. until mid-afternoon Thursday for removal of the traffic signal located at City Hall, according to a press release.
Those with questions can contact the engineering department at 507-377-4325.
