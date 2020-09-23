September 24, 2020

  • 68°

Portion of Fountain Street to be closed for traffic signal removal

By Submitted

Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The city of Albert Lea will close Fountain Street from Newton Avenue to Bridge Avenue on  from 7:30 a.m. until mid-afternoon Thursday for removal of the traffic signal located at City Hall, according to a press release.

Those with questions can contact the engineering department at 507-377-4325.

