Ruth M. Schreiber, 80, of Albert Lea, MN, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Prairie Senior Cottages.

Ruth was born February 19, 1940 in Albert Lea to H. Bernard “Bun” and Evelyn (Frost) Cornick. After graduating high school in 1958, she worked for her father at “Bun’s Cardinal” Grocery Store. She attended one year of school at the Winona Business College. She then worked for “Boyd and Jack’s” as a cashier for several years.

In 1958, Ruth married Gary Schreiber and the two had three children; Scott, Sue, and Tod. The two later divorced. In 1983-84, Ruth went on to attend Austin Community College for cosmetology. Her last career endeavor was as a bus driver for Albert Lea Schools. She drove the “Snoopy” bus and was affectionately known by her riders as “Grandma Snoopy”.

Ruth enjoyed fishing with her grandchildren, car rides, reading, and many kinds of outdoor activities. She also loved flower gardening and was known to have a green thumb. Ruth loved horses and was a member of the Sunset Saddle Club. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Solo Parent’s Club, was a member of the Eagles Club, and was on the Eagle’s Pool League. She also loved to go out dancing at the clubs.

Ruth is survived by her children, Scott “River” (Lorie) Schreiber, Albert Lea; Sue (Daniel) Young, Wells, MN; and Tod Schreiber, Albert Lea; her grandchildren, Barb (Jake) Payne; Nick (Melissa) Schreiber; Cody (Sondra Lee) Schreiber; Rayanna (Mike) Nunez; Brielle (Ramiro Valles) Schreiber; Jay (Amy Wise) Flatness; Callie Witt; Ryan Schreiber; and Stephanie (Morgan) Turner; 17 great-grandchildren; her sister, Myrna Giles, Albert Lea, MN; her brothers, Hugh Cornick, Albert Lea, MN; and Gene (Darlene) Cornick, Grand Lake, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Brady Flatness; her daughter-in-law,

Anna; and her great-grandson, Dominic.

A memorial service will be held on September 8th at 2 p.m. at Swensrud Park Shelter, Northwood IA.

Private burial will be held at a later date at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood IA.

Our Mom was a strong independent woman. Her family was her greatest treasure. She was fun loving, and her smile could light up any room she walked into. She will be greatly missed by us and all who knew her.

The family wishes to thank Prairie Senior Cottages of Albert Lea and St. Croix Hospice for all the loving care they gave to mom.