Sarah Stultz: Candy corn — you either love it or hate it

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

In addition to the cooler weather and the return of hooded sweatshirts and sweaters, one of my favorite things about fall is candy corn.

I know, I know — candy corn is a highly divisive candy, and you either love it or hate it. I happen to fall into the love-it group and can go through at least a bag of it per season.

I’m the type of person who loves various holiday candies. I love Peeps for Easter, candy hearts for Valentine’s Day and candy corn around Halloween. But when the candy makers start messing around with the original flavors, it’s just not the same.

With the candy hearts, they went from making the original flavors to making sour hearts, and then the candy corn makers started replacing the yellow stripe on the candy corn with a stripe of chocolate. Now they’re getting a little carried away with all the new types.

Out of curiosity I did a quick search online for candy corn flavors and was surprised at the varieties I found. There was everything from apple pie, pumpkin pie, peppermint and caramel to s’mores and peanut butter cup. Wow, there sure were a lot more than I originally realized, and I have to admit, some of those sounded somewhat appetizing.

Perhaps the most out-there flavor though that I’ve heard about is the new turkey-dinner flavored candy corn. I don’t know about you, but that does not sound too appetizing.

I became aware of the turkey dinner-flavors through my cousin, who decided to do a review of the candy, which she found at Walgreen’s in her state. She likes to review unique foods in videos online and went through each different color of candy corn in this new bag and tried to match what part of the Thanksgiving dinner they aligned with.

Needless to say, her facial reactions said it all.

Like I’ve said before: Don’t mess with a good thing.

What do you love about fall?

Though the start of cooler weather and shorter days also means the eventual onset of winter — which brings with it a whole different number of pros and cons — fall is a pleasant season in Minnesota and one that I am excited is here.Now if I can just find a way to stay on top of my leaf-raking before the first snow flies.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.