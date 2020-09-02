Self care training for caregivers available

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota in collaboration with McCubbin Training and LeadingAge Minnesota has created a free, online training on self-care for senior workers during COVID-19, according to a press release. The training helps caregivers develop personal strategies for managing stress and practicing self-care as they continue to provide care for others.

The training, which includes a salute from Gov. Tim Walz, is targeted for caregivers of older adults living in care centers, assisted living, their own home and adult foster care settings. It is about 20 minutes long and can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. To access the training, go to namimn.org and see “Self-Care Training for Senior Workers.” For more information, call 651-645-2948.

NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.