This Week in History: Students help complete Brookside Boathouse

Local

Sept. 1, 2010: Students from the Riverland Community College construction program volunteered their skills to help complete the boathouse in Brookside Park. The $300,000 project was made possible entirely from volunteer work and donated money and supplies.

The 2010 Nation of Patriots tour rolled through Albert Lea, a motorcycle tour that involved more than 100 Harley owners groups. The riders’ mission consisted of passing an American flag over a span of 14,000 miles through the 48 continental states to honor the armed forces in the process.

National

2018: At a nearly three-hour memorial service for the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain in Washington, McCain’s daughter and two former presidents led a public rebuke of President Donald Trump’s divisive politics and called for a return to civility among the nation’s leaders.

2017: The former Hurricane Harvey completed a U-turn in the Gulf of Mexico and rolled ashore for the second time in six days, hitting southwestern Louisiana as a tropical storm with heavy rains and winds of 45 miles an hour. Floodwaters began to recede in Houston, where thousands of homes were flooded.

2010: President Barack Obama ended the U.S. combat mission in Iraq, declaring no victory after seven years of bloodshed and telling those divided over the war in his country and around the world: “It is time to turn the page.”

2005: A day after Hurricane Katrina hit, floods were covering 80% of New Orleans, looting continued to spread and rescuers in helicopters and boats picked up hundreds of stranded people.

1997: Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was August 31 where the crash occurred.)

1983: Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first Black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.

1976: America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.

1969: In what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.

August 30, 1967: The Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sept. 1, 1945: Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)

1901: Vice President Theodore Roosevelt offered the advice, “Speak softly and carry a big stick” in a speech at the Minnesota State Fair.

1888: Mary Ann Nichols, believed to be the first victim of “Jack the Ripper,” was found slain in London’s East End.

George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”